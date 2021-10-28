SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.SITE Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.13-1.14 EPS.

NYSE SITC traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 177.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SITE Centers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

