Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boot Barn stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.65. 22,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $31.21 and a 1 year high of $103.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

