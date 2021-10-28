Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 434,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 115,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 187,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.58. The stock had a trading volume of 80,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average is $178.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $308.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

