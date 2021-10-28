Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Invests $1.44 Million in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $206.89. The stock had a trading volume of 34,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,012. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.38. The company has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

