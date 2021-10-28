SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Has $156.25 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,322,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,453,969 shares during the quarter. Range Resources accounts for approximately 30.6% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Range Resources worth $156,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 54,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,241. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

