Celo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $96.45 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $6.50 or 0.00010626 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $2.12 billion and approximately $96.45 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00069553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00071396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00095432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,126.85 or 0.99951997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.98 or 0.06851272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

