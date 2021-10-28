Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Declines By 94.9%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 453,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 776,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FDVRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,975. Facedrive has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

