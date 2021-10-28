RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 93.1% in October

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:OPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,544. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.