RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 93.1% in October

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the September 30th total of 451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. 198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,544. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

