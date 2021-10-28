Short Interest in Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Drops By 90.9%

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $$7.60 on Thursday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Get Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias CH S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.