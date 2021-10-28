Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 2.59 and last traded at 2.51. Approximately 221,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,494,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.26.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 2.57.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 112.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.