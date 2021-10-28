Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,082. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $530.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.30. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

