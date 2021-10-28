Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $235.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

