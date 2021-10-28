Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $18.23 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,467 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.12. 17,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,327,433. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $60.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

