Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after acquiring an additional 490,490 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at $28,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pharvaris stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.15. 22,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,442. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $514.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

