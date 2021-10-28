Robotti Robert Acquires Shares of 7,800 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Robotti Robert acquired a new stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Guess? in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

