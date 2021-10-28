Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,301 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Methode Electronics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robotti Robert’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Robotti Robert owned about 0.29% of Methode Electronics worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,913,000 after buying an additional 58,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,956,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEI traded up $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,013. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

