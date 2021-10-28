Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Robotti Robert’s 7th Largest Position

Robotti Robert cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion accounts for about 2.9% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 71,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SKY stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $61.75. 83 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,776. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $66.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

