Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

ELDN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 19,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.32.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.