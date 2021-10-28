Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,531.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 306,705 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 180,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 216,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 731,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 677,577 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,149. The stock has a market cap of $301.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

