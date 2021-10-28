iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 64,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 500,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 135,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.06. 157,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,432,822. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.27 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

