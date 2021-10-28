United Services Automobile Association Makes New $9.82 Million Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 160,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,502,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,789,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after acquiring an additional 820,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,648,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,924,000 after purchasing an additional 482,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 19,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,635. International Paper has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.