California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,714 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $96,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,019,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after acquiring an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $245.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at $50,406,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

