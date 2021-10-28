California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 977,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,064 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $115,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $132.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

