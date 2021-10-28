United Services Automobile Association Sells 14,075 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

