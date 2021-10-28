Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Bought by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Immatics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Immatics worth $29,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMTX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Immatics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,508. Immatics has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $846.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

