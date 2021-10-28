Nantahala Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 420,825 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 2.27% of Curis worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after buying an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after buying an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,583,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after buying an additional 2,631,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Curis by 7.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,037,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 141,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

CRIS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $608.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

