Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 300,361 Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,732,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,361 shares during the period. Metromile comprises 0.7% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Metromile were worth $25,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 140.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metromile by 129.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile in the first quarter worth $14,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

MILE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,370. Metromile, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

