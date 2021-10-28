Nantahala Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,093,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107,323 shares during the quarter. Luxfer makes up approximately 1.3% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Luxfer worth $46,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 75,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,353. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $586.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

