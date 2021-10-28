Blackstone Inc Purchases New Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 702,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,977,000. Blackstone Inc owned approximately 0.47% of First Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $239,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $387,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the second quarter worth $488,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

FA traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. The company had a trading volume of 153,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,664. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

