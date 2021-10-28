Nantahala Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,861,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 384,302 shares during the quarter. Codexis comprises approximately 2.5% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Codexis worth $87,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 686.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 164,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 232.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,653. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDXS. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

