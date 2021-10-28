Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,069. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

