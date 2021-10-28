Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Acquires 624 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $17,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.