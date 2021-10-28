Stifel Nicolaus Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $440.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.63.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC stock traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $356.82. 39,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,973. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.