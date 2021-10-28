Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $243,000 in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.43, for a total value of $2,555,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,498 shares of company stock worth $64,327,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.26.

Shares of ZM opened at $269.43 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.11 and a 52 week high of $553.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.97.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

