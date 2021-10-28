Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $224.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

