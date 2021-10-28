Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $462.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $470.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $440.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

