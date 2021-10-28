Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ON. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

