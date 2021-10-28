Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

ANET stock opened at $402.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.35 and a 52-week high of $411.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 264,414 shares of company stock worth $98,582,183. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.