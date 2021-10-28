Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,138.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after acquiring an additional 114,340 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 59.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

CSGP stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

