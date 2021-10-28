Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 189,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,376,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,581,000 after buying an additional 141,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $234.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $237.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.