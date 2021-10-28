Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 139.4% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

