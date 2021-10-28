Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 936,179 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $65,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 413,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,721,262. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.98.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

