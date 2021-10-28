Zacks: Analysts Expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The AZEK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. The AZEK also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The AZEK will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The AZEK.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. 13,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. The AZEK has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -450.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

