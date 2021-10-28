Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Buys New Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

