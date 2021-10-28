Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

