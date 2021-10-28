Haverford Trust Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

