NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Lowered by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase stock opened at $100.35 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

