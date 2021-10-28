Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 72.2% in October

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE IIF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.50. 704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

