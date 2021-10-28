Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 75.9% in October

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 207,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.93. 497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,244. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

