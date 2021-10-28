UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,498,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286,508 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $845,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.18. 43,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

